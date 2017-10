What's Hiding in the Starlight?

Blocking the light from a star is the only way to see some extra solar planets, as we find out in this month's Naked Astronomy. We discover how small, precise optics can do this job for us, as well as explore some of the current missions studying the Sun, and find out what the recently launched Solar Dynamics observatory will add. Plus, the seasons on Pluto, a comet-like collision confusion and your space science questions!