Watching Worlds Wander

Can we watch whole worlds wandering? We'll explore the mechanisms of - and evidence for - planetary migration in this month's Naked Astronomy, and find out if migration in our own solar system can account for Earth's violent history. Also, we explore the processes that get stars started. Plus, news about strange flashes spotted on Jupiter, the origins of the Oort cloud and the Hayabusa mission bringing asteroid dust home to Earth.