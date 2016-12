The National Astronomy Meeting 2011

In this special podcast from the National Astronomy Meeting in Llandudno, we hear how twisted sunspots cause solar flares, how 17th century poetry can put a date on a supernova, and why some pulsars are part-timers. We'll find out how CANDELS and LOFAR can probe the early universe, while DEBRIS looks for dusty disks around stars. Plus, we shed light on your solar science questions!