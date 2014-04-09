DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

The Mars Yard

The Space Boffins are in America to hear about Neil Armstrong and the hypersonic X-15 at the Edwards Air Force base, and they're also reporting from the surface of Mars. More precisely, from the UK's new Mars Yard, in Stevenage. But the head of the UK Space Agency, the European Space Agency's head of robotic exploration and Business Secretary Vince Cable are also walking on the red planet with them. There's also an interview with former space shuttle astronaut Jon McBride and the studio guest is Helen Keen - presenter of Radio 4 comedy 'It Is Rocket Science'.

Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists

The latest news from the stars, planets and other heavenly bodies, plus interviews with professional astronomers and the answers to your space science questions.

Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Kids & Family
Education
Education/Higher Education

More episodes

1.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
44:50
44:50
The Best of Space Boffins
Dec 10, 2016
2.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
28:01
28:01
Where is everybody?
Nov 25, 2016
3.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
39:39
39:39
X15: To Infinity and Beyond!
Nov 14, 2016
4.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
23:46
23:46
Going Gaga Over Gaia
Oct 24, 2016
5.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:40
41:40
Roving Over Mars
Oct 10, 2016
6.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
46:11
46:11
Nursing NASA's Astronauts
Sep 9, 2016
7.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
24:57
24:57
Connie won a meteorite
Aug 24, 2016
8.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
35:33
35:33
From The Blue Dot Festival
Aug 9, 2016
9.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
25:09
25:09
Jupiter: King of the Planets
Jul 24, 2016
10.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:11
41:11
Jupiter's Juno Mission
Jul 9, 2016
Load More