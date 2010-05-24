DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

The Brightest Events in the Universe

Gamma Ray Bursts are the brightest events in the Universe. They shine like beacons, revealing the existence of galaxies we couldn't previously see, but what are they now showing astronomers? Also, we focus on the engineering challenges of extremely large telescope technology and how devices developed for stargazing could also hold the key to clean electricity here on Earth. Plus, a look back at Herschel's first year in action, how black holes get thrown out of galaxies, planet eating stars, as well as your questions on black holes, dark matter and the shape of the Milky Way.

The latest news from the stars, planets and other heavenly bodies, plus interviews with professional astronomers and the answers to your space science questions.

