DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Surgery in Space

The Space Boffins talk surgery in space with a real life Dr McCoy, NASA astronaut and physician Michael Barratt, and report from a school in St Albans during Tim Peake's first ham radio contact with UK students. A member of the European Space Agency's 60 day bedrest study explains how he's helping astronauts by lying down and the studio guest is Mark Craig, British director of the documentary about Apollo astronaut Gene Cernan - Last Man on the Moon - which is about to have its first cinema release in the United States.

Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists

The latest news from the stars, planets and other heavenly bodies, plus interviews with professional astronomers and the answers to your space science questions.

Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Kids & Family
Education
Education/Higher Education

More episodes

1.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
44:50
44:50
The Best of Space Boffins
Dec 10, 2016
2.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
28:01
28:01
Where is everybody?
Nov 25, 2016
3.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
39:39
39:39
X15: To Infinity and Beyond!
Nov 14, 2016
4.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
23:46
23:46
Going Gaga Over Gaia
Oct 24, 2016
5.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:40
41:40
Roving Over Mars
Oct 10, 2016
6.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
46:11
46:11
Nursing NASA's Astronauts
Sep 9, 2016
7.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
24:57
24:57
Connie won a meteorite
Aug 24, 2016
8.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
35:33
35:33
From The Blue Dot Festival
Aug 9, 2016
9.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
25:09
25:09
Jupiter: King of the Planets
Jul 24, 2016
10.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:11
41:11
Jupiter's Juno Mission
Jul 9, 2016
Load More