DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Sue in a Centrifuge

Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham discover what it's like to undergo G forces with a special podcast from QinetiQ's centrifuge facility - the only one of its kind in the UK. As Sue spins around, guests Dr Jon Scott and Dr Simon Brown discuss the physical stresses on the body and the demands on astronauts and pilots. There's also a close up look at the James Webb Space Telescope mirrors and we hear from veteran US pilot Wally Funk, who had the right stuff to become an astronaut in 1960 but is still waiting for her chance to go into space.

Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists

The latest news from the stars, planets and other heavenly bodies, plus interviews with professional astronomers and the answers to your space science questions.

Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Kids & Family
Education
Education/Higher Education

More episodes

1.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
22:48
22:48
The End of Night?
Dec 25, 2016
2.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
44:50
44:50
The Best of Space Boffins
Dec 10, 2016
3.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
28:01
28:01
Where is everybody?
Nov 25, 2016
4.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
39:39
39:39
X15: To Infinity and Beyond!
Nov 14, 2016
5.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
23:46
23:46
Going Gaga Over Gaia
Oct 24, 2016
6.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:40
41:40
Roving Over Mars
Oct 10, 2016
7.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
46:11
46:11
Nursing NASA's Astronauts
Sep 9, 2016
8.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
24:57
24:57
Connie won a meteorite
Aug 24, 2016
9.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
35:33
35:33
From The Blue Dot Festival
Aug 9, 2016
10.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
25:09
25:09
Jupiter: King of the Planets
Jul 24, 2016
Load More