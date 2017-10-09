Space Boffins Explore ESTEC

DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Two astronauts and an Imperial Storm Trooper join the Space Boffins podcast from The Netherlands at the European Space Agency's ESTEC Open Day - where thousands of people can see the Agency's spacecraft testing facilities and meet the scientists and engineers involved in ESA space missions. Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham catch up with ESTEC head Franco Ongaro; Europe's first woman on the International Space Station, Claudie Haigner; a Star Wars Storm Trooper otherwise known as Rosetta project scientist Matt Taylor; as well as the British-born NASA born astronaut Michael Foale and his plans to save the International Space Station.

We look at the latest news from the stars, planets and other heavenly bodies. Plus interviews with professional astronomers and the answers to your space science questions.

