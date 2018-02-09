DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisersNews

Space, Boffins & Rock Stars

Queen guitarist, rock star and astronomer Brian May adds some celebrity stardust and big hair on this month's podcast for the launch of the 2019 Starmus Festival. May talks about the essential humanity of a science, arts and music overlap and reveals that he's been quietly contributing to not one, but two space missions. Also on the podcast, Britain's first astronaut Helen Sharman discusses the future of orbiting space stations and Chris Welch bigs up the International Space University and explains why he has a Project Juno poster. Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham are presenting the podcast from the British Interplanetary Society alongside Spaceflight magazine editor and former NASA engineer David Baker for an informed romp through space history to answer a listener's letter.

Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists

We look at the latest news from the stars, planets and other heavenly bodies. Plus interviews with professional astronomers and the answers to your space science questions.

Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Kids & Family
Education
Education/Higher Education

