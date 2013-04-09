DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Solar Science and Space Planes

Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham are reduced to tears of laughter by Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, enlightened by studio guest and space scientist Dr Lucie Green, and XCOR's Jeff Greason meets Richard in the Mojave Desert to discuss the risks of flying in their new space plane. Kate Arkless-Gray also discusses her progress on securing a seat on XCOR's space plane in the Lynx Space Challenge and the attempts to get more women applying, resulting in Sue deciding to enter and become one of the lucky astronaut winners herself.

