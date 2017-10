Riding in a Comet's Wake

We find out how to measure a comet by riding in it's wake in this Naked Astronomy, as well as explore the latest exhibit in the Galaxy Zoo - brand new Hubble Space Telescope images. Plus, spotting a lightning strike on Saturn, Venusian volcanoes and cooling neutron stars, as well as your questions on black holes, shrinking comets and how to set your watch on the moon!