Missions to Mars

The Space Boffins return to Mars to hear about progress on the plus-sized US and petite European rovers. Recorded in the Mars Yard in Stevenage, Richard and Sue are joined by guests Abbie Hutty from Airbus and science journalist Stuart Clark. Richard also talks to the Project Scientist for NASA's 2020 Mars rover, Ken Farley, and British astronaut, Tim Peake, discusses his 'dynamic' return to Earth in a Soyuz spacecraft.