Missions to Mars

Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham present a Mars podcast special. Interviews include Curiosity Rover's Principal Investigator for its Radiation Assessment Detector, and the British physics student who's applied for a one way trip to Mars. Studio guests are Dr Robert Massey, from the Royal Astronomical Society, and its space scientist president, Professor David Southwood from Imperial College London - also the former director of science and robotic exploration at the European Space Agency. Not forgetting Richard's report from Lockheed Martin in Denver beside the new MAVEN Mars mission spacecraft before its delivery to NASA. Even little green men are under discussion - what more could you ask for?