DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Making Steam Inside Stars

How do you make steam inside a star? We explore the science of solar chemistry to find out how water molecules are created inside the envelope of red giants and We get an delegates-eye-view of the European Planetary Science Congress in Rome. In the news we discover a new way to find asteroids, explain the dust clouds surrounding binary stars and find out how the fine structure constant seems to vary over both space and time. Plus, we take on your space science questions on diluted light, Horava Gravity and building black holes!

Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists

The latest news from the stars, planets and other heavenly bodies, plus interviews with professional astronomers and the answers to your space science questions.

Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Kids & Family
Education
Education/Higher Education

More episodes

1.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
44:50
44:50
The Best of Space Boffins
Dec 10, 2016
2.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
28:01
28:01
Where is everybody?
Nov 25, 2016
3.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
39:39
39:39
X15: To Infinity and Beyond!
Nov 14, 2016
4.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
23:46
23:46
Going Gaga Over Gaia
Oct 24, 2016
5.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:40
41:40
Roving Over Mars
Oct 10, 2016
6.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
46:11
46:11
Nursing NASA's Astronauts
Sep 9, 2016
7.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
24:57
24:57
Connie won a meteorite
Aug 24, 2016
8.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
35:33
35:33
From The Blue Dot Festival
Aug 9, 2016
9.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
25:09
25:09
Jupiter: King of the Planets
Jul 24, 2016
10.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:11
41:11
Jupiter's Juno Mission
Jul 9, 2016
Load More