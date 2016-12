Is Our Solar System Strange?

Is our solar system normal? We compare ourselves to the ever increasing list of exoplanets to find out if we're the weird ones in the universe in this month's Naked Astronomy. Also, we explore the Nili Fossae region of Mars, where the rocks may contain evidence of early life - if only we could get there to find out. Plus, news about the shrinking moon and buckyballs in space and we tackle your space science questions.