DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Done and Dusted: What's Next for Rosetta?

Space Boffins Richard Hollingham and Sue Nelson are joined by the Rosetta's project scientist, Dr Matt Taylor, to hear the latest on ESA's comet chasing mission now that perihelion is done and dusted. There's also NASA astronaut Cady Coleman on the importance of playing the flute on the space station and how being in space affected her life. Former astronaut Thomas Reiter - now ESA's Head of Human Spaceflight and Operations - discusses the future for Europe's astronaut corps plus Sue and Richard are joined in the studio for expert conversation by astronomer Dr Robert Massey from the Royal Astronomical Society.

Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists

The latest news from the stars, planets and other heavenly bodies, plus interviews with professional astronomers and the answers to your space science questions.

Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Kids & Family
Education
Education/Higher Education

More episodes

1.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
44:50
44:50
The Best of Space Boffins
Dec 10, 2016
2.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
28:01
28:01
Where is everybody?
Nov 25, 2016
3.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
39:39
39:39
X15: To Infinity and Beyond!
Nov 14, 2016
4.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
23:46
23:46
Going Gaga Over Gaia
Oct 24, 2016
5.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:40
41:40
Roving Over Mars
Oct 10, 2016
6.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
46:11
46:11
Nursing NASA's Astronauts
Sep 9, 2016
7.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
24:57
24:57
Connie won a meteorite
Aug 24, 2016
8.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
35:33
35:33
From The Blue Dot Festival
Aug 9, 2016
9.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
25:09
25:09
Jupiter: King of the Planets
Jul 24, 2016
10.
Naked Astronomy, from the Naked Scientists
41:11
41:11
Jupiter's Juno Mission
Jul 9, 2016
Load More