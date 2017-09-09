Cassini's Grand Finale

DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Space Boffins Sue Nelson, Richard Hollingham and studio guest Sarah Cruddas talk rockets, total eclipses and Cassini's final days at Saturn. Apollo, Mercury and Shuttle propulsions engineer John Tribe reminisces about his incredible career - beginning in Britain and ending up in Cape Canaveral - including his final moments with astronaut Gus Grissom and the crew of Apollo 1 before its fatal fire. Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker, from NASA JPL, bids a sad farewell to a remarkably successful mission around Saturn, its rings and moons before the final plunge on September 15. Plus there's a chance to hear how people gathered in Corvallis, Oregon, reacted to a total eclipse of the Sun. It will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end

