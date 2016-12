A Decade of Living in Space

The International Space Station celebrated 10 years of habitation this month, pushing the boundaries of our knowledge of life in orbit. We find out more about living in space, as well as discover new gravitational lenses in this month's Naked Astronomy. Also, news of lead ion collisions in the LHC and giant gamma-ray bubbles emitting from our local black hole. Plus, your questions on gravity, neutron stars and dark matter.