DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Nero, Hoards and Aberdeen Ships

This month has seen an archaeological spoil heap the size of Nero's party leftovers. And it's been quite a month for Roman archaeologists who've just announced the positive identification of a very rare portrait of young Nero from the site of Fishbourne (the interview was recorded the day before 3D scans confirmed his identity). Also announced was the discovery of a very likely candidate for Nero's great banqueting hall. Our Anglo Saxon man, Tom Birch, discusses the incredible Staffordshire hoard and in Backyard Archaeology we find out about the Aberdeen database of ships with contributors from across the globe.

Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists

Where did the Nazca Lines come from? Who built Stonehenge, and what secrets lie concealed within Egypt's pyramids? To find out, join the NakedArchaeologists as they undress the past...

Society & Culture
Society & Culture/History
Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Kids & Family
Education
Education/Higher Education

More episodes

1.
32:15
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
32:15
Landscapes: Drainage, Plants and Palaces
Oct 16, 2011
2.
58:44
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
58:44
Annual Round-Up of Archaeology
Jul 15, 2011
3.
34:19
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
34:19
Bayesian Prehistory, Surface Metals and Sea Defenses
Jun 23, 2011
4.
35:08
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
35:08
Detailed Science of Dating, Data and Ceramics
May 18, 2011
5.
28:50
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
28:50
Dam Busting, Ancient Archaeologists and Iron Age Fort Raids
Apr 19, 2011
6.
31:33
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
31:33
Warrior Art, Fire and Throwing Spears
Mar 17, 2011
7.
29:38
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
29:38
Egyptian Looting, Behavioural Variability and Pollen
Feb 17, 2011
8.
34:50
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
34:50
First Farmer DNA, Crystals and Chessmen
Jan 18, 2011
9.
30:04
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
30:04
Roman bodies, site survival and collapse
Nov 18, 2010
10.
29:51
Naked Archaeology, from the Naked Scientists
29:51
Hard-to-Reach Heritage: Israel and Peru
Oct 29, 2010
Load More