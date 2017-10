Illicit Antiquities: Repatriation and Curating

This month we divest the darker world of black market archaeology. We find out how illicit antiquities can be tracked down after being lost for decades and how they can be returned to their country of origin. We explore the problems faced by curators in spotting artefacts with dubious histories. Plus, in Backyard Archaeology we visit a graveyard for a bit of typologising!