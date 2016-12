Naked Special: 800th Anniversary Dig

2009 is The University of Cambridge's 800th birthday and what better way to celebrate than by digging an archaeological trench? We take a trip to the local Cambridgeshire village of Cottenham where volunteers with the Fen Edge Archaeology Group and the Higher Education Field Academy (HEFA) are digging up their gardens. Will they turn up a pile of Victorian bone china or some Anglo-Saxon pottery?