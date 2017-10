Battles, Chocolate and Brothels

The sins of the past are uncovered in this month's Naked Archaeology, including chemical warfare; consuming desires for chocolate and finding the hidden Greek brothels. We also explore how one of the early species of hominin, Australopithecus africanus, wasn't the greedy ape we once thought. Plus, in Backyard Archaeology we find out how the energy sources that power our homes and cars can affect maritime archaeology.