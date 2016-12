Dating, Pottery and Norway

We strip down the science of dating this month by taking a look at rehydroxylation. We unearth some of the oldest pottery in the world, find out why Minoan pottery was so fashion-conscious and discuss a very famous piece of fired clay: the Phaistos Disk. Plus, in Backyard Archaeology Tom takes a trip to Scandinavia to find out about modern-day Norwegians. Are they really all Vikings?