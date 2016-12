The Vanishing Nasca, Repairing Pompeii and Peruvian Water-works

Why cutting down a precious tree species brought the Nasca people to their knees, how Pompeii is receiving a makeover, a new source of Neanderthal flints unlocks the secrets of early inhabitants of Britain and a Peruvian irrigation system that can make your eyes water. Plus home-grown archaeology with the back-yard archaeologist Tom Birch who goes out on location with Time Team's Carenza Lewis.