Troy, Ithaca and Iceland

This month in divested archaeology we cover the archaeology that just happened to turn up in the legends of Homer. We find out about the man who discovered Troy, Heinrich Schliemann, and uncover the most recent finds from the site. We also speak to the team currently searching for Odysseus' Ithaca and it sounds like they're close! Also, does Britain owe its farming to the French? And in Backyard Archaeology we find out why hedges might be the best place to find a Viking.