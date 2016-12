Mary Rose, Underwater Landscapes and Metal Hunting

This month's edition of Naked Archaeology hails from Poseidon's Realm: we find out how synchrotrons can help in the preservation of the famous raised wreck, the Mary Rose and how diving diggers investigate entire ancient landscapes hidden beneath the seas. Plus, in Backyard Archaeology Tom Birch puts his mic to the anvil to find out about the deep dominion of archaeometallurgy.