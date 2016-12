Landscapes: Drainage, Plants and Palaces

We're back! And this month we start by taking a tour of the terribly glamorous ditches in East Anglia. Yes, the whole landscape is one giant piece of drainage archaeology! Plus, we talk about a Roman gladiatorial school, an Iron Age road, Australopithecus sediba and Acheulian tools. And in Backyard Archaeology Tom Birch hops over to Andalucia, where he and his mic just happen to find a rather large palace...