Nero, Hoards and Aberdeen Ships

This month has seen an archaeological spoil heap the size of Nero's party leftovers. And it's been quite a month for Roman archaeologists who've just announced the positive identification of a very rare portrait of young Nero from the site of Fishbourne (the interview was recorded the day before 3D scans confirmed his identity). Also announced was the discovery of a very likely candidate for Nero's great banqueting hall. Our Anglo Saxon man, Tom Birch, discusses the incredible Staffordshire hoard and in Backyard Archaeology we find out about the Aberdeen database of ships with contributors from across the globe.