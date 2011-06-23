DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Bayesian Prehistory, Surface Metals and Sea Defenses

This month: how a neat piece of statistical analysis has led to the construction of a prehistoric history; how satellites have revealed some hidden Egyptian pyramids; how autism could have been selected for amongst early humans; and how metals collected from the surface of the Greek island of Kythira can yield information about the people who forged them. Plus, in Backyard Archaeology, Tom takes us to the sea to explore several rather artistic lumps of concrete.

