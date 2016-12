Egyptian Mummified Foetuses, the First Crops and Solomon's Mines

Mummified foetuses found in Tutankhamun's tomb go under the genetic spotlight to find out who they were and where they came from, we dig up the history of the domestication of the first crops, and have scientists discovered King Solomon's mines? Plus, in this month's Backyard Archaeology Tom Birch explores what a hole in the road can reveal...