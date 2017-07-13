DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Why isn't Roger Federer's right arm twice the size of his left?

Kicking off with a look at why coffee might make you live longer, Dr Chris and Eusebius explain why Roger Federer's right arm isn't twice the size of his left? How aeroplane wings form vapour trails around the wing tips, why babies kick in the womb but seem to do little after they are born, and how a crocheted blanket, or a string vest, keep you warm despite being full of holes. Plus, what was the giant iceberg that broke off recently from the Antarctic ice sheet, if the Universe is expanding, why do some galaxies collide, why do aeroplanes have black boxes when they could rely of satellite tracking, how do hippos stay submerged for so long, and what is St Elmo's Fire?

Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast

Ask the Naked Scientists: answers to the science questions you always wondered about...

Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Technology
Technology/Gadgets
Education
Education/Higher Education

More episodes

1.
21:59
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:59
Can humans spontaneously combust?
Aug 10, 2017
2.
18:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:55
Why did both males and females evolve?
Aug 7, 2017
3.
17:08
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:08
Is all sweat the same?
Jul 27, 2017
4.
19:49
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:49
Do Plants Hibernate?
Jul 20, 2017
5.
19:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:55
Why isn't Roger Federer's right arm twice the size of his left?
Jul 13, 2017
6.
21:44
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:44
Why are some people ticklish?
Jul 6, 2017
7.
20:12
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:12
Is sparkling water bad for you?
Jun 29, 2017
8.
18:40
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:40
Why do people have different accents?
Jun 15, 2017
9.
21:54
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:54
Can White Parents Have a Black Baby?
Jun 1, 2017
10.
17:45
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:45
Can sperm survive in space?
May 25, 2017
Load More