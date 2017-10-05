Discover
Why is ice sticky?
When we doze off what causes that jolt? Do antidepressants cause swelling? Why is ice sticky? Can you carbon date a person? Can humans upload their consciousness to computers? What causes static shocks?
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists: answers to the science questions you always wondered about...
Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Technology
Technology/Gadgets
Education
Education/Higher Education
More episodes
1
.
18:42
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:42
Why is ice sticky?
Oct 5, 2017
2
.
18:50
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:50
What is sleep paralysis?
Sep 24, 2017
3
.
20:32
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:32
How do airplanes land safely?
Sep 7, 2017
4
.
17:10
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:10
Can we 3D print rhino horn?
Aug 31, 2017
5
.
20:10
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:10
Why don't Animals Crossbreed?
Aug 24, 2017
6
.
21:59
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:59
Can humans spontaneously combust?
Aug 10, 2017
7
.
18:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:55
Why did both males and females evolve?
Aug 7, 2017
8
.
17:08
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:08
Is all sweat the same?
Jul 27, 2017
9
.
19:49
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:49
Do Plants Hibernate?
Jul 20, 2017
10
.
19:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:55
Why isn't Roger Federer's right arm twice the size of his left?
Jul 13, 2017
Load More