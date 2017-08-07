Why did both males and females evolve?

Why are there different sexes? Why did males and females evolve? When you have been driving for a long time and then park your vehicle, why does it feel as though you are still moving? How did we evolve morality and ethics? What is the maximum current a petrol engine can produce? Can this be fatal? Plus, how night time light pollution is impacting pollination rates and fruit yields. Chris Smith answers your questions with Eusebius McKaiser on South Africa's Talk Radio 702...