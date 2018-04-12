Discover
Acast+
About
Podcasters
Advertisers
News
What was before the singularity?
Why did my oven explode? Do nerves regenerate? What came before the singularity? Can an HIV-negative person transmit HIV? Should I complete a course of antibiotics? How do wine flies find my wine?
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists - Solutions to the science questions you always wondered about...
Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Technology
Technology/Gadgets
Education
Education/Higher Education
More episodes
1
.
23:10
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
23:10
What was before the singularity?
Apr 12, 2018
2
.
21:32
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:32
What is the Universe expanding into?
Mar 23, 2018
3
.
17:06
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:06
Are other animals conscious?
Mar 16, 2018
4
.
23:25
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
23:25
What wakes me up without my alarm?
Mar 9, 2018
5
.
20:16
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:16
What is the limit of human thinking power?
Mar 2, 2018
6
.
20:48
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:48
How do planes stay in the air?
Feb 23, 2018
7
.
22:18
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
22:18
How does GPS work?
Feb 9, 2018
8
.
19:57
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:57
How can I remove salt from seawater?
Feb 4, 2018
9
.
19:17
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:17
Why do we find puppies cute?
Jan 26, 2018
10
.
17:20
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:20
How do blind people dream?
Jan 19, 2018
Load More