Discover
Acast+
About
Podcasters
Advertisers
What causes deja vu?
Why do we mishear lyrics? What causes deja vu? Where have all the bees gone? Do mermaids exist? Does God exist? What causes deja vu? Plus, synthetic genomes!
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists: answers to the science questions you always wondered about...
Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Technology
Technology/Gadgets
Education
Education/Higher Education
More episodes
1
.
21:51
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:51
What is the best cure for a hangover?
Mar 24, 2017
2
.
22:30
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
22:30
What causes deja vu?
Mar 10, 2017
3
.
20:27
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:27
Why do I get a stitch when I run?
Mar 3, 2017
4
.
19:25
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:25
Can we create artificial rain?
Feb 24, 2017
5
.
22:19
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
22:19
Are cell towers bad for you?
Feb 17, 2017
6
.
24:54
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
24:54
Why do wheels sometimes seem to spin backwards?
Feb 3, 2017
7
.
21:28
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:28
Can cannabis cure MS?
Jan 27, 2017
8
.
18:35
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:35
What should I eat before an exam?
Jan 20, 2017
9
.
24:11
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
24:11
Can people predict their own death?
Jan 13, 2017
10
.
23:59
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
23:59
How does pepper spray work?
Dec 2, 2016
Load More