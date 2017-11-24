DiscoverAcast+AboutPodcastersAdvertisers

Is it Safe to Stand Near a Microwave?

How does aspirin help with a headache? Does microwaving your food affect its nutritional content? What happens to eye drop bottles during a flight? How can we stop waste medicines leaking into the environment? Is it safe to stand near a microwave when it is in operation? Can we tell when someone is looking at us? Plus, in the news, cancer cells' bacterial passengers that could be a new target for treatment. Chris Smith answers your questions with Eusebius McKaiser on South Africa's Talk Radio 702...

Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast

Ask the Naked Scientists - Solutions to the science questions you always wondered about...

Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Technology
Technology/Gadgets
Education
Education/Higher Education

