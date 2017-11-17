Discover
Is bottled water safe to drink?
Why do some athletes seem to be more injury prone than others? Will bottled water grow algae? If you toast bread will it keep its nutritional value? Are palm trees good at cleaning the air?
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists - Solutions to the science questions you always wondered about...
