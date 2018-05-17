Discover
Acast+
About
Podcasters
Advertisers
News
How does shark repellent work?
Why don't I sneeze during the night? Why do flammable liquids feel cold? Can you speed up meteors to help destroy them? What causes me to cry all the time? How do shark repellents work? Plus, a cure for the common cold!
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists - Solutions to the science questions you always wondered about...
Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Technology
Technology/Gadgets
Education
Education/Higher Education
More episodes
1
.
22:14
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
22:14
How does shark repellent work?
May 17, 2018
2
.
22:16
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
22:16
Does The Earth Have A Birthday?
Apr 26, 2018
3
.
20:11
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:11
Why can't energy be created or destroyed?
Apr 19, 2018
4
.
23:10
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
23:10
What was before the singularity?
Apr 12, 2018
5
.
21:32
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:32
What is the Universe expanding into?
Mar 23, 2018
6
.
17:06
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:06
Are other animals conscious?
Mar 16, 2018
7
.
23:25
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
23:25
What wakes me up without my alarm?
Mar 9, 2018
8
.
20:16
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:16
What is the limit of human thinking power?
Mar 2, 2018
9
.
20:48
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:48
How do planes stay in the air?
Feb 23, 2018
10
.
22:18
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
22:18
How does GPS work?
Feb 9, 2018
Load More