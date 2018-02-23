Discover
How do planes stay in the air?
How does a plane take off and fly without falling? Why are feathers more colourful that fur? Why don't teeth grow back? How do male seahorses carry babies? Plus, using mini organs to test cancer therapies.
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists - Solutions to the science questions you always wondered about...
