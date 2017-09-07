Discover
Acast+
About
Podcasters
Advertisers
How do airplanes land safely?
Why do people scream when falling from buildings? How do bombs affect the environment? How do airplanes land safely? Why do people commit suicide, and can we prevent it? Plus, how frogs avoid poisoning themselves.
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists: answers to the science questions you always wondered about...
Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Technology
Technology/Gadgets
Education
Education/Higher Education
More episodes
1
.
20:32
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:32
How do airplanes land safely?
Sep 7, 2017
2
.
17:10
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:10
Can we 3D print rhino horn?
Aug 31, 2017
3
.
20:10
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:10
Why don't Animals Crossbreed?
Aug 24, 2017
4
.
21:59
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:59
Can humans spontaneously combust?
Aug 10, 2017
5
.
18:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:55
Why did both males and females evolve?
Aug 7, 2017
6
.
17:08
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:08
Is all sweat the same?
Jul 27, 2017
7
.
19:49
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:49
Do Plants Hibernate?
Jul 20, 2017
8
.
19:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:55
Why isn't Roger Federer's right arm twice the size of his left?
Jul 13, 2017
9
.
21:44
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:44
Why are some people ticklish?
Jul 6, 2017
10
.
20:12
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:12
Is sparkling water bad for you?
Jun 29, 2017
Load More