Can we create artificial rain?
Why are tooth aches more likely at night? Can chemo affect iron levels in your body? Why is there oil beneath the earth? What caused the big bang? Can we create rain artificially? Plus, seven new exoplanets.
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists: answers to the science questions you always wondered about...
19:25
19:25
Can we create artificial rain?
Feb 24, 2017
22:19
22:19
Are cell towers bad for you?
Feb 17, 2017
24:54
24:54
Why do wheels sometimes seem to spin backwards?
Feb 3, 2017
21:28
21:28
Can cannabis cure MS?
Jan 27, 2017
18:35
18:35
What should I eat before an exam?
Jan 20, 2017
24:11
24:11
Can people predict their own death?
Jan 13, 2017
23:59
23:59
How does pepper spray work?
Dec 2, 2016
22:16
22:16
How did speech evolve?
Nov 25, 2016
23:53
23:53
What are the consequences of nuclear war?
Nov 18, 2016
20:40
20:40
Do microwaves remove nutrients from food?
Nov 11, 2016
