Discover
Acast+
About
Podcasters
Advertisers
Can we control lightning?
How does my cat open doors? Why can't I pause the radio? What is lean muscle mass? Can lightning be manipulated? Can silver iodide control the weather? Plus three blind mice, now able to see!
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists - Solutions to the science questions you always wondered about...
Science & Medicine
Science & Medicine/Natural Sciences
Technology
Technology/Gadgets
Education
Education/Higher Education
More episodes
1
.
17:07
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:07
Can we control lightning?
Oct 12, 2017
2
.
18:47
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:47
Why is ice sticky?
Oct 5, 2017
3
.
18:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:55
What is sleep paralysis?
Sep 24, 2017
4
.
20:37
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:37
How do airplanes land safely?
Sep 7, 2017
5
.
17:15
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:15
Can we 3D print rhino horn?
Aug 31, 2017
6
.
20:15
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:15
Why don't Animals Crossbreed?
Aug 24, 2017
7
.
22:04
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
22:04
Can humans spontaneously combust?
Aug 10, 2017
8
.
19:00
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:00
Why did both males and females evolve?
Aug 7, 2017
9
.
17:13
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:13
Is all sweat the same?
Jul 27, 2017
10
.
19:54
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:54
Do Plants Hibernate?
Jul 20, 2017
Load More