Can we 3D print rhino horn?
Can we 3D print rhino horn? What is a static shock? How do cats eat and purr at the same time? Where is the Universe expanding into? How do you recover from polio? Plus, a new treatment for leukemia.
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists: answers to the science questions you always wondered about...
1
.
17:10
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:10
Can we 3D print rhino horn?
Aug 31, 2017
2
.
20:10
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:10
Why don't Animals Crossbreed?
Aug 24, 2017
3
.
21:59
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:59
Can humans spontaneously combust?
Aug 10, 2017
4
.
18:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:55
Why did both males and females evolve?
Aug 7, 2017
5
.
17:08
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
17:08
Is all sweat the same?
Jul 27, 2017
6
.
19:49
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:49
Do Plants Hibernate?
Jul 20, 2017
7
.
19:55
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
19:55
Why isn't Roger Federer's right arm twice the size of his left?
Jul 13, 2017
8
.
21:44
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
21:44
Why are some people ticklish?
Jul 6, 2017
9
.
20:12
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
20:12
Is sparkling water bad for you?
Jun 29, 2017
10
.
18:40
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
18:40
Why do people have different accents?
Jun 15, 2017
