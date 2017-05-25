Discover
Can sperm survive in space?
How would you have sex in zero-gravity? Are eggs viable in space? What is nuclear fall-out? What is cold fusion? How long can astronauts be in space without side-effects?
Ask the Naked Scientists Podcast
Ask the Naked Scientists: answers to the science questions you always wondered about...
