A new way of keeping time?

Why do you get dark circles under your eyes, could animal blood be used for human transplants, could we dry out silica packets in the microwave, does ozone treatment work, what's the difference between a blood transfusion and a plasma transfusion, what are the new developments in cataract surgery, is there a general anaesthetic alternative in surgery and how do anti-inflammatories work. Plus, a new way of keeping time.