Can blind chameleons change colour?

How do e-cigarettes work? Could a blind chameleon still change colour? Do sightless people pick up on things most of us miss? Can the hydrogen be extracted from water? How are hurricanes named? How do birds navigate? How do vaccinations against bacteria and viruses work? Join Dr Chris for the answers to South Africa's top science questions, as well as news of a solar power breakthrough based on a tofu ingredient...