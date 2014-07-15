Discover
Is the sea getting saltier?
How does a gastric bypass work? How do spaceships land safely back on earth? What makes humans so successful? Are new species still appearing? Is the sea getting saltier? Plus, news of biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease...
Ask the Naked Scientists: answers to the science questions you always wondered about...
